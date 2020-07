Amenities

parking recently renovated pool elevator tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Welcome home to this INCREDIBLE 2Bed/2Ba Secured-Entry Elevator Condo w/NO AGE RESTRICTION. Brand new carpet and gas stove. The condo is FULLY furnished. Waverly wood Golf Community. Enjoy upgrades; crown moldings; tray ceilings; w/w carpeting, spacious eat-in Kitchen. With its convenient location and many amenities- pool, tennis, golf club, shopping; and dining! Listing agent is the owner of the property. Application fee is $55 per adult over 18 years old.