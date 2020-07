Amenities

patio / balcony pool elevator tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool tennis court

PENTHOUSE CONDO WITH AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEWS!!! THIS IS A 55+YEAR OR BETTER COMMUNITY.CATHEDRAL CEILING/9FT+VAULTED, 42INCH CABINETRY, 2CERAMIC TILE BATHS. LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE...TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE LIVING WITH A BALCONY THAT OVER LOOKS THE GOLF COURSE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. SHORT WALK TO SHOPPING, DINING, POOL,&TENNIS. AVAILABLE MID NOVEMBER