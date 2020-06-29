All apartments in Ellicott City
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
5213 CARSON COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

5213 CARSON COURT

5213 Carson Court · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Carson Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
Luxury stone front 6 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home! Grand staircase, 10' ceilings, gleaming cherry hardwoods and architectural details that include columns and moldings greet you at every turn. Dual staircases, two-story foyer and family room. Kitchen features massive island, organizational center, butler's pantry, granite, tumbled marble backsplash. High-end Kitchen aide appliances include: dishwasher, five burner cooktop with hood vent, refrigerator, wall oven & microwave. Walk-in pantry. Huge breakfast room overlooks screened-in deck. Sun-lit morning room and sophisticated family room share elegant see-thru, gas fireplace. Formal dining and living room provide plenty of room for guests. Library features handsome built-in cabinetry. Owner's suite boasts separate dressing area and two walk-in closets and jacket closet. Owner's bath equipped with large soaking tub with jets, stone floors, spa shower with seat. Other bedrooms and baths feature jack-and-jill bath and ensuite setup. Bright Lower Level is designed with 9 foot ceilings, two bedrooms, full bath, media room, wet bar with cabinetry, and walk-up condition. Fenced-in backyard and cul-de-sac location ideal for fun and relaxation. Laundry room comprises two locations (basement and bedroom level) washer and dryer will stay. Minimum credit score is 700. No pets.Lighting/Mechanicals/Utilities:Alarm system includes sensors on all windows on main and lower levels. Plenty of recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures and two ceiling fans. Audio system and Media center with speakers will be great for indoor and outdoor entertainment. HVAC/Mechanicals: Three zones: (Morning room and Bedroom 5), (main and lower level), (upper level). Gas heat, humidifier. Gas hot water heater. Sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 CARSON COURT have any available units?
5213 CARSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 5213 CARSON COURT have?
Some of 5213 CARSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 CARSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5213 CARSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 CARSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5213 CARSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 5213 CARSON COURT offer parking?
No, 5213 CARSON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5213 CARSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5213 CARSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 CARSON COURT have a pool?
No, 5213 CARSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5213 CARSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 5213 CARSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 CARSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 CARSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 CARSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5213 CARSON COURT has units with air conditioning.

