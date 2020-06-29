5213 CARSON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry hot tub media room

Luxury stone front 6 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home! Grand staircase, 10' ceilings, gleaming cherry hardwoods and architectural details that include columns and moldings greet you at every turn. Dual staircases, two-story foyer and family room. Kitchen features massive island, organizational center, butler's pantry, granite, tumbled marble backsplash. High-end Kitchen aide appliances include: dishwasher, five burner cooktop with hood vent, refrigerator, wall oven & microwave. Walk-in pantry. Huge breakfast room overlooks screened-in deck. Sun-lit morning room and sophisticated family room share elegant see-thru, gas fireplace. Formal dining and living room provide plenty of room for guests. Library features handsome built-in cabinetry. Owner's suite boasts separate dressing area and two walk-in closets and jacket closet. Owner's bath equipped with large soaking tub with jets, stone floors, spa shower with seat. Other bedrooms and baths feature jack-and-jill bath and ensuite setup. Bright Lower Level is designed with 9 foot ceilings, two bedrooms, full bath, media room, wet bar with cabinetry, and walk-up condition. Fenced-in backyard and cul-de-sac location ideal for fun and relaxation. Laundry room comprises two locations (basement and bedroom level) washer and dryer will stay. Minimum credit score is 700. No pets.Lighting/Mechanicals/Utilities:Alarm system includes sensors on all windows on main and lower levels. Plenty of recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures and two ceiling fans. Audio system and Media center with speakers will be great for indoor and outdoor entertainment. HVAC/Mechanicals: Three zones: (Morning room and Bedroom 5), (main and lower level), (upper level). Gas heat, humidifier. Gas hot water heater. Sprinkler system.