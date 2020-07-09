3034 PEBBLE BEACH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available 4 BR/3 BA single-family home with a two car garage for rent in Turf Valley! This home offers three finished levels with a nice spacious fenced backyard. Four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths, third full bath on the main level. Nice spacious layout. This one is available just in time for the nice weather so you can spend time enjoying the nice weather in your backyard on your nice large deck! You won't want to miss the opportunity to call this place home! Available immediately!