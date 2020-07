Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BR 1 BA END OF GROUP BRICK TOWNHOUSE!! OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE OVER SIZED 16 X 12 DECK. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL AND FULL BATH. LARGE UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH SLIDER DOOR TO THE FENCED YARD. ATTIC PULL DOWN FOR EXTRA STORAGE. NO VOUCHERS, NO PETS. COME TAKE A LOOK!!