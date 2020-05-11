812 ANGEL VALLEY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful end of group town home that backs to a spacious grass common area. Upon entry you'll be wowed by the gleaming hardwood floors in the living room. In the large eat-in kitchen you'll find ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops and a pass-through window which opens up the space, making it perfect for entertaining! The sliding glass doors in the kitchen lead out to the new trex deck. Upstairs you~ll find a large bedroom, full hall bathroom, and a spacious master bedroom with master bathroom. On the lower level is a half bathroom, and spacious rec room with sliding glass doors that lead out to the fully fenced flat backyard.