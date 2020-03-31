All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

619 Hartwood Lane

619 Hartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

619 Hartwood Lane, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious single-story 4 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home in Edgewood, MD - This property offers newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms, large kitchen that includes a sun drenched dining area with sliding glass door and brand new appliances, two spacious living/family rooms, den/office which makes for a 5th room, laundry room/mud room with brand new full size washer/dryer and extra room for storage. gas heat, central A/C with a programmable digital thermostat. This property also has fresh paint and gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout. Large paved driveway with metal security gate for added security ,spacious backyard lined with privacy fence and a large shed. Close to 95, shopping, dining and much much more. Renters insurance is required!! Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed!!!!

(RLNE3419536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Hartwood Lane have any available units?
619 Hartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 619 Hartwood Lane have?
Some of 619 Hartwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Hartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
619 Hartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Hartwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 619 Hartwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 619 Hartwood Lane offer parking?
No, 619 Hartwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 619 Hartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Hartwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Hartwood Lane have a pool?
No, 619 Hartwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 619 Hartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 619 Hartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Hartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Hartwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Hartwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 Hartwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
