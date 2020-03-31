619 Hartwood Lane

Amenities

Spacious single-story 4 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home in Edgewood, MD - This property offers newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms, large kitchen that includes a sun drenched dining area with sliding glass door and brand new appliances, two spacious living/family rooms, den/office which makes for a 5th room, laundry room/mud room with brand new full size washer/dryer and extra room for storage. gas heat, central A/C with a programmable digital thermostat. This property also has fresh paint and gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout. Large paved driveway with metal security gate for added security ,spacious backyard lined with privacy fence and a large shed. Close to 95, shopping, dining and much much more. Renters insurance is required!! Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed!!!!



