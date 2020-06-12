/
chestertown
Last updated June 12 2020
5 Apartments for rent in Chestertown, MD
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Washington Ave B6
121 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, 1 Bath Studio Apartment - Property Id: 294928 Affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath studio apartment with separate entrance and offstreet parking. Close to downtown Chestertown and Washington College.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
207 S CROSS STREET
207 South Cross Street, Chestertown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
A MUST SEE! Beautiful multi-level apartment with elevator located off historic downtown Chestertown just minutes from all the shopping, restaurant, arts and shops that Chestertown has to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
211 RICHARD DRIVE
211 Richard Drive, Chestertown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1598 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher, set amidst flowering shrubs on a quiet street in Byford Heights, offers a country size kitchen, hardwood floors, large backyard and a 1-car attached garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
306 CANNON ST #OFFICE 1
306 Cannon St, Chestertown, MD
Studio
$900
Bright and airy 600 sq. ft. professional office space on 2nd floor of multi-use building in the heart of Chestertown's Historic District.
Results within 10 miles of Chestertown
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2201 PONDTOWN RD
2201 Pondtown Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Remodeled home in the country with easy access onto Route 301. Private rear yard backs to trees Pets case by case basis
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Chestertown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Chestertown area include University of Delaware, Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chestertown from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.
