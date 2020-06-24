618 Harbour Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home in Edgewood - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home in Edgewood. Living room, family room (with wood burning fireplace), Kitchen/dining room combo,bonus room that could be another bedroom or an office, Laundry room with full size washer and dryer and a shed on the property for extra storage. This is a Must see beautiful wooded lot. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Housing vouchers are not accepted.



(RLNE2398527)