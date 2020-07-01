All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 322 PALMETTO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
322 PALMETTO DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

322 PALMETTO DRIVE

322 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

322 Palmetto Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/31!** June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath END OF GROUP town home with a BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Fresh paint throughout! Master bedroom has a private half bath with direct access to the hall bath! Living room features vaulted ceilings to add to the open feel. Basement has a large finished family room and storage space! EOG unit means an extra large yard-and it's fully fenced and ready to enjoy! Come see today! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have any available units?
322 PALMETTO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have?
Some of 322 PALMETTO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 PALMETTO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
322 PALMETTO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 PALMETTO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College