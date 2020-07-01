**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/31!** June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath END OF GROUP town home with a BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Fresh paint throughout! Master bedroom has a private half bath with direct access to the hall bath! Living room features vaulted ceilings to add to the open feel. Basement has a large finished family room and storage space! EOG unit means an extra large yard-and it's fully fenced and ready to enjoy! Come see today! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have any available units?
322 PALMETTO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have?
Some of 322 PALMETTO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 PALMETTO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
322 PALMETTO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 PALMETTO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
