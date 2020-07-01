322 PALMETTO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/31!** June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath END OF GROUP town home with a BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Fresh paint throughout! Master bedroom has a private half bath with direct access to the hall bath! Living room features vaulted ceilings to add to the open feel. Basement has a large finished family room and storage space! EOG unit means an extra large yard-and it's fully fenced and ready to enjoy! Come see today! Pets okay case by case. Professionally managed.