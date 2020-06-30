All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated December 16 2019 at 5:35 PM

3151 Ebbtide Drive

3151 Ebbtide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3151 Ebbtide Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely impeccable 2BR/1Bath available for touring immediately.(Available for move in November 8) NEW carpet NEW windows NEW roof NEW HVAC NEW stove. Everything is ready for you to move in and enjoy. Private & fenced back yard with great landscaping (fire pit included!) Huge living room/dining combo. Cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, XL kitchen island, all appliances including full size W/D in a laundry room. Single car garage.Pets considered with deposit. The owner has taken amazing care of this gem and you will reap the benefit of all that care by moving in to a home that is 100% rent-ready. TEXT Wendy today at 443-417-5056. 625 TransUnion and 3X monthly rent household income requirements. No vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have any available units?
3151 Ebbtide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have?
Some of 3151 Ebbtide Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 Ebbtide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Ebbtide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Ebbtide Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3151 Ebbtide Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3151 Ebbtide Drive offers parking.
Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 Ebbtide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have a pool?
No, 3151 Ebbtide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have accessible units?
No, 3151 Ebbtide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 Ebbtide Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 Ebbtide Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3151 Ebbtide Drive has units with air conditioning.

