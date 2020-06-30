3151 Ebbtide Drive

Amenities

Absolutely impeccable 2BR/1Bath available for touring immediately.(Available for move in November 8) NEW carpet NEW windows NEW roof NEW HVAC NEW stove. Everything is ready for you to move in and enjoy. Private & fenced back yard with great landscaping (fire pit included!) Huge living room/dining combo. Cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, XL kitchen island, all appliances including full size W/D in a laundry room. Single car garage.Pets considered with deposit. The owner has taken amazing care of this gem and you will reap the benefit of all that care by moving in to a home that is 100% rent-ready. TEXT Wendy today at 443-417-5056. 625 TransUnion and 3X monthly rent household income requirements. No vouchers at this time.