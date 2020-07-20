All apartments in Edgewood
/
Edgewood, MD
/
305 PALMETTO DRIVE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

305 PALMETTO DRIVE

305 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Palmetto Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT THROUGH 9/15! Remaining September rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Check out this great home! Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! NO HOA! NEW paint and carpet! NEW appliances! Wood burning fireplace in your cozy lower level family room. Some updates still being completed. Professionally managed. Pets ok case by case!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have any available units?
305 PALMETTO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have?
Some of 305 PALMETTO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 PALMETTO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
305 PALMETTO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 PALMETTO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 PALMETTO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 PALMETTO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
