305 PALMETTO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT THROUGH 9/15! Remaining September rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Check out this great home! Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! NO HOA! NEW paint and carpet! NEW appliances! Wood burning fireplace in your cozy lower level family room. Some updates still being completed. Professionally managed. Pets ok case by case!