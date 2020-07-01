All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:46 AM

2955 Raking Leaf Drive

2955 Raking Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Raking Leaf Drive, Edgewood, MD 21009

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
COVID-19 UPDATE: This occupied home is not available for personal tours right now but there are video walk throughs available - email Wendy if you would like to see them! Thank you and be safe and stay well! Spacious townhome available in Autumn Run. XL eat-in kitchen family room on one side and living room on the other! Fantastic deck and yard with fire pit. Two full and two half baths. Master bedroom has both en suite as well as sitting area. Full bath for 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bay window adds great natural light. Full walk out basement. Convenient to shopping, schools and commuter paths. TEXT Wendy today for ore information or to schedule a tour! Pets on a case by case basis- $250 security deposit per pet. 625 TransUnion, verifiable strong rental history, household income 3x monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive have any available units?
2955 Raking Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 2955 Raking Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Raking Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Raking Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Raking Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Raking Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

