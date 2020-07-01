2955 Raking Leaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

COVID-19 UPDATE: This occupied home is not available for personal tours right now but there are video walk throughs available - email Wendy if you would like to see them! Thank you and be safe and stay well! Spacious townhome available in Autumn Run. XL eat-in kitchen family room on one side and living room on the other! Fantastic deck and yard with fire pit. Two full and two half baths. Master bedroom has both en suite as well as sitting area. Full bath for 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bay window adds great natural light. Full walk out basement. Convenient to shopping, schools and commuter paths. TEXT Wendy today for ore information or to schedule a tour! Pets on a case by case basis- $250 security deposit per pet. 625 TransUnion, verifiable strong rental history, household income 3x monthly rent.