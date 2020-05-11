2110 MARTIN LN

Immaculate and adorable detached home for a townhouse price! Freshly painted. Hardwood floors. Spacious rooms & an open floor plan. Charming stone fireplace. Two bedrooms on main level plus two bedrooms upstairs. Flex space upstairs off of stairs. Fully fenced in rear yard with patio area. Washer & Dryer included. Plenty of storage in lower level. No smoking. No pets. Garage is for landlord's business and not available to tenant. GPS 1012 Edgewood Rd - house is second to last on right.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
