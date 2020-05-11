All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 2110 MARTIN LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
2110 MARTIN LN
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM

2110 MARTIN LN

2110 Martin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2110 Martin Lane, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and adorable detached home for a townhouse price! Freshly painted. Hardwood floors. Spacious rooms & an open floor plan. Charming stone fireplace. Two bedrooms on main level plus two bedrooms upstairs. Flex space upstairs off of stairs. Fully fenced in rear yard with patio area. Washer & Dryer included. Plenty of storage in lower level. No smoking. No pets. Garage is for landlord's business and not available to tenant. GPS 1012 Edgewood Rd - house is second to last on right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 MARTIN LN have any available units?
2110 MARTIN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 2110 MARTIN LN have?
Some of 2110 MARTIN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 MARTIN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2110 MARTIN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 MARTIN LN pet-friendly?
No, 2110 MARTIN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 2110 MARTIN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2110 MARTIN LN offers parking.
Does 2110 MARTIN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 MARTIN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 MARTIN LN have a pool?
No, 2110 MARTIN LN does not have a pool.
Does 2110 MARTIN LN have accessible units?
No, 2110 MARTIN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 MARTIN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 MARTIN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 MARTIN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 MARTIN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College