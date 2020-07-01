1386 Harford Square Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Delightful 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse. Great living room with lots of light. New laminate flooring and fresh paint. Large kitchen/dining room combo with new appliances and vinyl flooring. This would make any cook happy. The second floor has 3 great bedrooms and a large full bath. All rooms are large and roomy with carpet. The basement has a finished family room and laundry room. Large sliders lead to the great fenced in back yard.

Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.



Please go to www.Cantonmanagement.com to apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.