All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1386 Harford Square Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1386 Harford Square Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:16 PM

1386 Harford Square Drive

1386 Harford Square Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1386 Harford Square Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Delightful 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse. Great living room with lots of light. New laminate flooring and fresh paint. Large kitchen/dining room combo with new appliances and vinyl flooring. This would make any cook happy. The second floor has 3 great bedrooms and a large full bath. All rooms are large and roomy with carpet. The basement has a finished family room and laundry room. Large sliders lead to the great fenced in back yard.
Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.

Please go to www.Cantonmanagement.com to apply.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Harford Square Drive have any available units?
1386 Harford Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1386 Harford Square Drive have?
Some of 1386 Harford Square Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 Harford Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Harford Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Harford Square Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 Harford Square Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1386 Harford Square Drive offer parking?
No, 1386 Harford Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1386 Harford Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Harford Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Harford Square Drive have a pool?
No, 1386 Harford Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Harford Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 1386 Harford Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Harford Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 Harford Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 Harford Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 Harford Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College