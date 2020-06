Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Welcome Home to Harford Square! This is a 4 bedroom, 1 full bath and 2 half bath townhouse with full eat in kitchen, fenced in yard and finished basement with washer and dryer. One month security deposit, $30 app fee, no smoking, pets on a case by case basis with a non refundable $250 pet fee.