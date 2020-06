Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths. Fully finished lower level with Den. Sliders to rear Deck. Updates include, Kitchen, baths, flooring, paint, appliances, HVAC and Roof. Washer and Dryer convey. Assigned parking.

Large three bedroom with 2 full baths and finished lower level family room.

Totally remodeled through out. New kitchen and appliances. New carpet, flooring, HVAC, and roof. Rear Deck with fenced yard. Never before been rented.