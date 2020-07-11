1000 Agate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms with a shared hall bath and a finished lower level offers additional living space with walkout as well as a full bath and separate laundry area. Additional features include a large deck and a water view.



Dogs under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4790307)