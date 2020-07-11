All apartments in Edgewood
1000 Agate Dr

Location

1000 Agate Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms with a shared hall bath and a finished lower level offers additional living space with walkout as well as a full bath and separate laundry area. Additional features include a large deck and a water view.

Dogs under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4790307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Agate Dr have any available units?
1000 Agate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1000 Agate Dr have?
Some of 1000 Agate Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Agate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Agate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Agate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Agate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Agate Dr offer parking?
No, 1000 Agate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Agate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Agate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Agate Dr have a pool?
No, 1000 Agate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Agate Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 Agate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Agate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Agate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Agate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Agate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
