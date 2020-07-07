876 Jaydee Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcoming 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome in Dundalk! - Welcoming 3 bedroom townhome just off Merritt Blvd in Dundalk! Covered sitting porch opens to a bright living area featuring neutral paint and beautiful wood flooring throughout! Separate dining room leads into a modern galley kitchen with access to a covered rear patio and fully-fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Comfortable upper level bedrooms offer plush carpeting and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer/dryer and bonus flush in basement included for added convenience!



Month-to-month lease only.after 1st year.

Dogs under 50 lbs welcome with $50 pet rent.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5724863)