All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 876 Jaydee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
876 Jaydee Ave
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

876 Jaydee Ave

876 Jaydee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

876 Jaydee Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcoming 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome in Dundalk! - Welcoming 3 bedroom townhome just off Merritt Blvd in Dundalk! Covered sitting porch opens to a bright living area featuring neutral paint and beautiful wood flooring throughout! Separate dining room leads into a modern galley kitchen with access to a covered rear patio and fully-fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Comfortable upper level bedrooms offer plush carpeting and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer/dryer and bonus flush in basement included for added convenience!

Month-to-month lease only.after 1st year.
Dogs under 50 lbs welcome with $50 pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5724863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Jaydee Ave have any available units?
876 Jaydee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 876 Jaydee Ave have?
Some of 876 Jaydee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Jaydee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
876 Jaydee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Jaydee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 Jaydee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 876 Jaydee Ave offer parking?
No, 876 Jaydee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 876 Jaydee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 876 Jaydee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Jaydee Ave have a pool?
No, 876 Jaydee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 876 Jaydee Ave have accessible units?
No, 876 Jaydee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Jaydee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 876 Jaydee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College