876 Jaydee Ave

Amenities
Welcoming 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhome in Dundalk! - Welcoming 3 bedroom townhome just off Merritt Blvd in Dundalk! Covered sitting porch opens to a bright living area featuring neutral paint and beautiful wood flooring throughout! Separate dining room leads into a modern galley kitchen with access to a covered rear patio and fully-fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Comfortable upper level bedrooms offer plush carpeting and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer/dryer and bonus flush in basement included for added convenience!
Month-to-month lease only.after 1st year.
Dogs under 50 lbs welcome with $50 pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5724863)