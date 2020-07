Amenities

This Fully Updated End of Group Dundalk Townhome is Available for $1600 a Month to Applicants with a Minimum 600 or Better Credit Score. No Dogs Allowed, limit to one cat. Property Has a Water View. Large Parking Pad and Alley Parking. Fully Finished Walkout Basement With Full Bath and Laundry. Beautiful Front and Back Decks! Minimum lease 24 months. Lawn care included in rent.