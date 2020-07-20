8313 Goldeneye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This townhome is nestled in the community of the Lakes at Stansbury Shores conveniently located off of 695. A Beautiful brick-front 3bed/2.5bath townhouse with open concept layout. Walk in to lower level with laundry, half bath, and two-car garage. Main level offers living space with dining area and eat-in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen offers gas stove, granite countertops and island with breakfast bar. Bamboo floors on lower level and main living are. Sliders to private back deck. Spacious bedrooms on third level. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, soak in tub, and walk-in closet. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. A must see! Home available 7.1.2019 Serious Inquiries only. Call for viewing appointment.



(RLNE4899602)