All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8313 Goldeneye Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8313 Goldeneye Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

8313 Goldeneye Drive

8313 Goldeneye Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8313 Goldeneye Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This townhome is nestled in the community of the Lakes at Stansbury Shores conveniently located off of 695. A Beautiful brick-front 3bed/2.5bath townhouse with open concept layout. Walk in to lower level with laundry, half bath, and two-car garage. Main level offers living space with dining area and eat-in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen offers gas stove, granite countertops and island with breakfast bar. Bamboo floors on lower level and main living are. Sliders to private back deck. Spacious bedrooms on third level. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, soak in tub, and walk-in closet. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. A must see! Home available 7.1.2019 Serious Inquiries only. Call for viewing appointment.

(RLNE4899602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 Goldeneye Drive have any available units?
8313 Goldeneye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8313 Goldeneye Drive have?
Some of 8313 Goldeneye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 Goldeneye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8313 Goldeneye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 Goldeneye Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8313 Goldeneye Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8313 Goldeneye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8313 Goldeneye Drive offers parking.
Does 8313 Goldeneye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8313 Goldeneye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 Goldeneye Drive have a pool?
No, 8313 Goldeneye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8313 Goldeneye Drive have accessible units?
No, 8313 Goldeneye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 Goldeneye Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8313 Goldeneye Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College