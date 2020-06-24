All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8120 BULLNECK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8120 BULLNECK ROAD
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

8120 BULLNECK ROAD

8120 Bullneck Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8120 Bullneck Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
*HIDDEN GEM!* Need a 20,000 pound electronic remote boat lift? You've GOT IT in this stunning WATERFRONT 3 bedroom Rental, complete with private pier, BRAND NEW OUTDOOR FURNITURE, completely fenced OUTDOOR OASIS with grill, 2 car parking, natural light, in-house surround system in a newly renovated home! Other amenities include alarm system, hardwood flooring on main level, stunning kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, huge living area, enormous master bedroom with walk-in closet, private en-suite bathroom and amazing waterfront view! Can come Furnished or Unfurnished. Owner just added NEW PATIO FURNITURE and re-mulched the grounds. Owner will consider 1-2 year lease. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD have any available units?
8120 BULLNECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD have?
Some of 8120 BULLNECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 BULLNECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8120 BULLNECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 BULLNECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8120 BULLNECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8120 BULLNECK ROAD offers parking.
Does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8120 BULLNECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8120 BULLNECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8120 BULLNECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 BULLNECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8120 BULLNECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College