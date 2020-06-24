8120 BULLNECK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill

*HIDDEN GEM!* Need a 20,000 pound electronic remote boat lift? You've GOT IT in this stunning WATERFRONT 3 bedroom Rental, complete with private pier, BRAND NEW OUTDOOR FURNITURE, completely fenced OUTDOOR OASIS with grill, 2 car parking, natural light, in-house surround system in a newly renovated home! Other amenities include alarm system, hardwood flooring on main level, stunning kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, huge living area, enormous master bedroom with walk-in closet, private en-suite bathroom and amazing waterfront view! Can come Furnished or Unfurnished. Owner just added NEW PATIO FURNITURE and re-mulched the grounds. Owner will consider 1-2 year lease. Call today!