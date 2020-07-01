All apartments in Dundalk
8041 Bank St
8041 Bank St

8041 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Location

8041 Bank Street, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
This cozy home has a lot to offer you that you will love! Features front and back patio that you can use for outside activities, cook outs, etc. and 1 car parking at the back. New wood floors all though out the unit, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, full size washer and dryer and brand new HVAC system, to give comfort on warm or cold weather! Has extra storage shed located at the backyard! Closely located to Eastpoint Mall, restaurants and movie theater! Easy access to I-695 and I-95!

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 Bank St have any available units?
8041 Bank St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 Bank St have?
Some of 8041 Bank St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 Bank St currently offering any rent specials?
8041 Bank St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 Bank St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 Bank St is pet friendly.
Does 8041 Bank St offer parking?
Yes, 8041 Bank St offers parking.
Does 8041 Bank St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8041 Bank St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 Bank St have a pool?
No, 8041 Bank St does not have a pool.
Does 8041 Bank St have accessible units?
No, 8041 Bank St does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 Bank St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8041 Bank St has units with dishwashers.

