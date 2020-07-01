8041 Bank St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

This cozy home has a lot to offer you that you will love! Features front and back patio that you can use for outside activities, cook outs, etc. and 1 car parking at the back. New wood floors all though out the unit, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, full size washer and dryer and brand new HVAC system, to give comfort on warm or cold weather! Has extra storage shed located at the backyard! Closely located to Eastpoint Mall, restaurants and movie theater! Easy access to I-695 and I-95!



Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!