Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Three bedroom, 1 bath porch front home in Dundalk is available NOW. All new carpet, freshly painted and some upgrades. Family room in partially finished basement. Deck on the back of the house, partially fenced in yard with parking pad. Central air, washer/dryer, microwave and more. Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for a showing. 410-558-0066