Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

REDUCED to $1,400! Don't miss this wonderful, renovated, classic row home in Dundalk! Bright and open with absolutely spectacular eat-in kitchen renovated in 2017! Granite, stainless steel, gas range, large island, wood/laminate flooring, tile backsplash - truly the heart of the home! Easy street parking PLUS private parking pad in back! This rental is move-in ready and available now! Don't wait - come see today!