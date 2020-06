Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Ditch your crappy landlord and be a resident of ours. We take care of our residents, see you as a person (and not a paycheck) and respond quickly (normally within 24-48 hours) on maintenance issues. 3 bed/ 2 full baths. Finished basement with washer, dryer and storage area. Just a couple blocks from public transit, EastPoint mall, Redners grocery, movie theater and many restaurants/fast food. We welcome voucher holders as well as non-voucher holders. Welcome home!Landlord is a Realtor.