Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

7801 Saint Fabian Ln

7801 Saint Fabian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Saint Fabian Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM END OF GROUP IN DUNDALK - Property Id: 161413

This beautiful townhome has been newly remodeled to include: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a completely finished basement. This property offers 3 large bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Central A/C, large yard, and so much more! Act now! This property will not last long!!! Call 410-284-1404 to schedule your showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161413
Property Id 161413

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5369348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln have any available units?
7801 Saint Fabian Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln have?
Some of 7801 Saint Fabian Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Saint Fabian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Saint Fabian Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Saint Fabian Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Saint Fabian Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln offer parking?
No, 7801 Saint Fabian Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 Saint Fabian Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln have a pool?
No, 7801 Saint Fabian Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln have accessible units?
No, 7801 Saint Fabian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Saint Fabian Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Saint Fabian Ln has units with dishwashers.
