7801 Saint Fabian Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM END OF GROUP IN DUNDALK - Property Id: 161413



This beautiful townhome has been newly remodeled to include: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a completely finished basement. This property offers 3 large bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Central A/C, large yard, and so much more! Act now! This property will not last long!!! Call 410-284-1404 to schedule your showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161413

Property Id 161413



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5369348)