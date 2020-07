Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Tastefully renovated rental with new carpet and fresh paint located 1 block from both shopping amenities and public transportation. The property has a main level bedroom and large living room. The upper level has 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has a large kitchen, TV/sunroom, laundry area and a half bath. Outside this end of group row home there is a fully fenced rear yard, a patio/deck and storage shed.