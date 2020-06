Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN THIS Saturday from 11-12. Hurry this one will NOT last. Nestled at the end of a dead end street, this one is private, has a huge yard, and driveway parking for 4. Landlord would like a 24 month lease. Looking for credit above 600. Tenant to pay a $60 move in fee at lease signing. Pets are on a case by case basis. If you are unable to make the open house, please schedule and appointment at your convenience with ANY real estate agent.