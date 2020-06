Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

7383 Edsworth Rd Available 07/20/20 Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Parking in Dundalk! - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd and I-695! Covered front entry opens to a spacious living room with laminate wood flooring and separate dining area. Updated kitchen offers ample cabinet storage space and access to the rear yard with parking pad. Comfortable bedrooms feature large closets and share a full bath. Finished basement includes a bonus full bath and separate storage room with full size washer/dryer included!



Close to shopping and restaurants!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2250116)