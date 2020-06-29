7327 KIRTLEY ROAD

Amenities
Newly renovated end unit row home with exceptional upgrades. Refinished hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite counters, new appliances and new flooring. Updated bathroom plus half-bath in lower level. Basement has large rec room w/new carpet, laundry plus a storage room with level access to backyard. Freshly painted throughout. Covered front and rear porches with a fenced backyard. Backyard backs to trees. Pets case-by-case only with additional rent and deposit. No smoking in property. Please ask first if applying as a group. Property is certified lead free.