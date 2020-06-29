All apartments in Dundalk
7327 KIRTLEY ROAD
7327 KIRTLEY ROAD

7327 Kirtley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7327 Kirtley Road, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated end unit row home with exceptional upgrades. Refinished hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite counters, new appliances and new flooring. Updated bathroom plus half-bath in lower level. Basement has large rec room w/new carpet, laundry plus a storage room with level access to backyard. Freshly painted throughout. Covered front and rear porches with a fenced backyard. Backyard backs to trees. Pets case-by-case only with additional rent and deposit. No smoking in property. Please ask first if applying as a group. Property is certified lead free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD have any available units?
7327 KIRTLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD have?
Some of 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7327 KIRTLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7327 KIRTLEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

