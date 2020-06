Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for a rental with all the bells and whistles!? Look no further! This rental has every update you can think of! Beautiful gourmet kitchen, stylish finishings throughout, brand new appliances and brand new hardwood floors! A great fit for this peaceful neighborhood in Eastwood. Never worry about parking again! Large new driveway! Come kick your feet up and relax on your large front porch. Home is currently occupied and will be available on September 7th.