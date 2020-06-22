6822 YOUNGSTOWN AVE 2

Amenities

Beautiful basement studio apartment in a quiet neighborhood in Graceland Park. Recent renovations, clean modern look. Stove top, dishwasher, and fridge included. Fireplace and window a/c. Full tiled shower. Access to shared washer and dryer. 5 minute drive to Canton and 10 to Fells Point. Easy access to both 95 and 695. $800.00/mo with a $800.00 security deposit. Apartment has utilities included (big plus!). This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Very quiet neighborhood with good schools close by. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call, text or email Steve at 443-399-6826 or 1304rentals@gmail.com, please leave detailed message if you reach voicemail.

