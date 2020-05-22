6755 WOODLEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Putting the finishing touches on this very spacious nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath property. Enclosed front porch. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of cabinetry. Walkout lower level could have 4th bedroom. Back yard partially privacy fenced with storage shed and ample extra parking along the alley. Neighborhood park and dog park right down the street. Super convenient location! A few blocks from shopping, banking, CCBC, minutes to Canton, 695, 95 and Hopkins Bayview Campus. Amazon facility right around the corner. Credit and background check required. Check it out today!