639 47TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful home in Harbor View. Abundant landscaping abound this neatly maintained & established residential neighborhood.Open modern kitchen with back yard access.Upper level bedrooms. Private deck off larger bedroom. Upgraded Bathroom. Finished basement perfect for a family room with plenty of storage. Remodeled half bath for added convenience.Pet friendly.Within minutes of city attractions, yet over the county line.Within minutes to I-95, I-95, and John Hopkins.Off street parking in rear.