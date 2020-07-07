All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 639 47TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
639 47TH STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:33 PM

639 47TH STREET

639 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

639 47th Street, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful home in Harbor View. Abundant landscaping abound this neatly maintained & established residential neighborhood.Open modern kitchen with back yard access.Upper level bedrooms. Private deck off larger bedroom. Upgraded Bathroom. Finished basement perfect for a family room with plenty of storage. Remodeled half bath for added convenience.Pet friendly.Within minutes of city attractions, yet over the county line.Within minutes to I-95, I-95, and John Hopkins.Off street parking in rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 47TH STREET have any available units?
639 47TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 47TH STREET have?
Some of 639 47TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 47TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
639 47TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 47TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 47TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 639 47TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 639 47TH STREET offers parking.
Does 639 47TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 47TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 47TH STREET have a pool?
No, 639 47TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 639 47TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 639 47TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 639 47TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 47TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College