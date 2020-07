3519 DUNHAVEN ROAD

Amenities

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DUNDALK! FULLY UPDATED HOME FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS. SECOND FLOOR HAS TWO BEDROOMS, BOTH HAVING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND A CEILING FAN. UPDATED FULL BATHROOM W/ CERAMIC TILE. THERE IS ALSO A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH STORAGE, FULL BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED REAR YARD WITH STORAGE SHED. ALSO HAS COVERED FRONT PORCH. APPLICANTS MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT AND REFERENCES. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE. ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. MUST USE L/BROKER RENTAL APPLICATION AND LEASE. APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER PERSON AGE 18 OR OVER. AGENTS: APPLICATIONS ARE IN VIEW DOCUMENTS. TENANTS: ANY LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT CAN MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW THIS HOME. THIS IS NOT A RENT TO OWN.