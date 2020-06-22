3418 DUNRAN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, well maintained home is waiting for YOU! This home offers beautiful red oak hardwood floors on the 1st floor and white oak hardwood floors on the upper level. The kitchen is bright with newer appliances and cabinetry that give you ample storage to suit your needs. The upstairs bathroom boasts newer updates to include an oversized stand up shower. The fully finished basement gives you bonus living space and ~ bathroom.. There is ample storage space and a full size washer & dryer. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard on a cool summer evening! This home is located near shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Pets allowed on a Case by Case basis. Proof of renters insurance required.Please submit applications to https://koernerproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp