3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Welcome Home! This charming, second floor apartment is located in the Dundalk Highlands neighborhood. Top Floor (one level) of Semi-Detached Home/Duplex. Approx. 646 Total Sq. Ft. ** Living Room with Den/Alcove, Kitchen, Bedroom, Modern Updated Bathroom. ** Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and padding throughout. Gorgeous Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bath. Storage Closet. Recessed Lighting. Stacked Washer and Dryer on same level, located in Kitchen. Off- street parking. Water included in monthly rent. Electric, gas, cable TV, internet paid by tenant. NO PETS; NON-SMOKERS ONLY. NO SMOKING IN/ON PROPERTY. Owner lives on main level and takes great pride in property. Gas Heat; Central Air, metered separately. Qualifying Criteria: Min. $2,500/month income; Min. 600 Credit Score; Excellent rental history (no late payments in last 12 months); Sec. Deposit $850 and First Month's Rent already in the bank = $1,700. Public Transportation Nearby.