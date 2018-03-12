All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY

3117 Liberty Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3117 Liberty Parkway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Welcome Home! This charming, second floor apartment is located in the Dundalk Highlands neighborhood. Top Floor (one level) of Semi-Detached Home/Duplex. Approx. 646 Total Sq. Ft. ** Living Room with Den/Alcove, Kitchen, Bedroom, Modern Updated Bathroom. ** Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and padding throughout. Gorgeous Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bath. Storage Closet. Recessed Lighting. Stacked Washer and Dryer on same level, located in Kitchen. Off- street parking. Water included in monthly rent. Electric, gas, cable TV, internet paid by tenant. NO PETS; NON-SMOKERS ONLY. NO SMOKING IN/ON PROPERTY. Owner lives on main level and takes great pride in property. Gas Heat; Central Air, metered separately. Qualifying Criteria: Min. $2,500/month income; Min. 600 Credit Score; Excellent rental history (no late payments in last 12 months); Sec. Deposit $850 and First Month's Rent already in the bank = $1,700. Public Transportation Nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY have any available units?
3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY have?
Some of 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 LIBERTY PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College