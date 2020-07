Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Recently updated 3 bedroom unit. This unit includes half of the main level of the house and the entire upstairs. The master bedroom has a large sitting room/4th bedroom attached. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen, bonus room on the back and washer and dryer!! New maintenance free deck across back of the house. Fenced in back yard. Great location, close to Amazon. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult.