Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 2331 Searles ! Located in the Eastfield Community. Spacious home with updates throughout.Lots of natural light. Hardwoods floors. Finished basement is perfect for 3d bedroom, home office or second living space. Deck off kitchen. Yard is perfect for entertaining. Pets are case by case . Availability immediately