Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Dundalk - Super cute 2 bedroom detached home located across the street from General John Stricker Middle School. If you are looking for a large yard, this is the home for you since it is perfectly situated on a premium corner lot. Updated kitchen, newer carpet, new sidewalks and partially fenced yard. Washer and dryer are included.