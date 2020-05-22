All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2060 Jasmine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2060 Jasmine Road
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:40 PM

2060 Jasmine Road

2060 Jasmine Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2060 Jasmine Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Covered front porch and fenced yard welcomes you home to this recently updated row-home. The main level is bright and sunny with living room with a bay window, dinning room and updated kitchen. Door off kitchen to covered back porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Top level offers three spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Travel to the newly finished basement for additional living space with wall-to-wall carpet and laundry room. Parking pad in the rear for convenience. Call Tony for a showing at 443-531-9954.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Jasmine Road have any available units?
2060 Jasmine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Jasmine Road have?
Some of 2060 Jasmine Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Jasmine Road currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Jasmine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Jasmine Road pet-friendly?
No, 2060 Jasmine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2060 Jasmine Road offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Jasmine Road offers parking.
Does 2060 Jasmine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Jasmine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Jasmine Road have a pool?
No, 2060 Jasmine Road does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Jasmine Road have accessible units?
No, 2060 Jasmine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Jasmine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Jasmine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College