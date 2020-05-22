2060 Jasmine Road

Amenities

Covered front porch and fenced yard welcomes you home to this recently updated row-home. The main level is bright and sunny with living room with a bay window, dinning room and updated kitchen. Door off kitchen to covered back porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Top level offers three spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Travel to the newly finished basement for additional living space with wall-to-wall carpet and laundry room. Parking pad in the rear for convenience. Call Tony for a showing at 443-531-9954.