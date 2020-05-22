2007 Jasmine Road - 1

Amenities
Available April 1.
Welcome Home! 2007 Jasmine Rd has been fully renovated from top to bottom. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home has lots to offer for your family. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the entire house and the large fully finished basement has a 1/2 bathroom and new carpet. All stainless steel appliances and has in-unit laundry. You won't find a better, more charming rental in Dundalk. The house is 100% Lead Free with certification, safe for your children. Pets welcome, No Smoking inside, Background checks, previous Landlord references, job references, last 2 pay stubs and Credit check required for all adults on the lease.