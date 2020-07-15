20 Yorkway

Amenities

Beautiful 3bed/2bath townhouse on large, corner and fenced-in lot in historical Dundalk, close to downtown Baltimore. Covered porch greets you into this renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and ample counter space. Spacious rooms with ceiling fans and upgraded bathrooms. Finished basement with 200 square feet of additional living space. Newer deck off back for entertaining overlooking large yard. Updated, energy-efficient HVAC. Call Tony for showings at 443-531-9954.