Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

20 Yorkway

Location

20 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful 3bed/2bath townhouse on large, corner and fenced-in lot in historical Dundalk, close to downtown Baltimore. Covered porch greets you into this renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and ample counter space. Spacious rooms with ceiling fans and upgraded bathrooms. Finished basement with 200 square feet of additional living space. Newer deck off back for entertaining overlooking large yard. Updated, energy-efficient HVAC. Call Tony for showings at 443-531-9954.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Yorkway have any available units?
20 Yorkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Yorkway have?
Some of 20 Yorkway's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Yorkway currently offering any rent specials?
20 Yorkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Yorkway pet-friendly?
No, 20 Yorkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 20 Yorkway offer parking?
No, 20 Yorkway does not offer parking.
Does 20 Yorkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Yorkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Yorkway have a pool?
No, 20 Yorkway does not have a pool.
Does 20 Yorkway have accessible units?
No, 20 Yorkway does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Yorkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Yorkway does not have units with dishwashers.
