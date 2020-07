Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3BR 1BA Townhome in West Inverness with many upgrades. Sun light rooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Large finished basement and so much more.



Close to Lynch Cove Park and Inverness Park, and Many restaurants.

Sandy Plains Elementary School.



Great friendly neighborhood.



This one will go quickly in this condition and price!