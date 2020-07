Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home with laminate wood flooring throughout main level. Living room has a large bay window, separate dining room and kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom with two closets. Renovated bathroom. Lower level family room could be 3rd BR. Laundry/storage, flush and walk-out steps to rear yard. Covered front porch, rear deck and patio. Pets on limited case by case basis. Not available until after August 1st.