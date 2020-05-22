All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1918 Ormand Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1918 Ormand Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1918 Ormand Rd

1918 Ormand Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1918 Ormand Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with upgraded kitchen. The kitchen leads to the backyard and driveway. Fully fenced in yard and well manicured lawn.
Brand new wall to wall carpeting on the main level and fresh paint through out.
Fully tiled bathroom w/linen closet.
The bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of space.
Extra storage available in the basement with washer, dryer and additional half bath. Opens to fenced in backyard. Parking pad in back with large shed.
Walking distance to Stansbury Park that features activities, playground and fishing. Excellent location and within minutes to I-695, I-895, and 295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Ormand Rd have any available units?
1918 Ormand Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Ormand Rd have?
Some of 1918 Ormand Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Ormand Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Ormand Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Ormand Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Ormand Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Ormand Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Ormand Rd offers parking.
Does 1918 Ormand Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Ormand Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Ormand Rd have a pool?
No, 1918 Ormand Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Ormand Rd have accessible units?
No, 1918 Ormand Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Ormand Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Ormand Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College