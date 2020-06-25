1918 ARMCO WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom endof group townhouse with huge parking pad. Walk into a the living room off the covered front porch and your greeted with wood floors. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and renovated bathroom. The kitchen is stunning with stainless appliances, granite counters and leads to a rear covered porch. Downstairs find a huge, tiled, finished area with a full bath. You will also find your laundry and utilities in the basement. Make an appt. today