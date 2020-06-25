All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1918 ARMCO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1918 ARMCO WAY
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

1918 ARMCO WAY

1918 Armco Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1918 Armco Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom endof group townhouse with huge parking pad. Walk into a the living room off the covered front porch and your greeted with wood floors. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and renovated bathroom. The kitchen is stunning with stainless appliances, granite counters and leads to a rear covered porch. Downstairs find a huge, tiled, finished area with a full bath. You will also find your laundry and utilities in the basement. Make an appt. today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 ARMCO WAY have any available units?
1918 ARMCO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 ARMCO WAY have?
Some of 1918 ARMCO WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 ARMCO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1918 ARMCO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 ARMCO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1918 ARMCO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1918 ARMCO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1918 ARMCO WAY offers parking.
Does 1918 ARMCO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 ARMCO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 ARMCO WAY have a pool?
No, 1918 ARMCO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1918 ARMCO WAY have accessible units?
No, 1918 ARMCO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 ARMCO WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 ARMCO WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College