Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

1915 RETTMAN LANE

1915 Rettman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Rettman Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 1 bath open floor plan rancher. This rental features a large lot with off street parking and a fully fenced yard. Spacious kitchen / dining room area has plenty of space to entertain that leads to a large living room. 2 large bedrooms round out this rancher. There is a laundry area with washer and dryer hook ups. Located in a secluded neighborhood close to all amenities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 RETTMAN LANE have any available units?
1915 RETTMAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 RETTMAN LANE have?
Some of 1915 RETTMAN LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 RETTMAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 RETTMAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 RETTMAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 RETTMAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1915 RETTMAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1915 RETTMAN LANE offers parking.
Does 1915 RETTMAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 RETTMAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 RETTMAN LANE have a pool?
No, 1915 RETTMAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1915 RETTMAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1915 RETTMAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 RETTMAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 RETTMAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
