1915 RETTMAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to this 2 bedroom 1 bath open floor plan rancher. This rental features a large lot with off street parking and a fully fenced yard. Spacious kitchen / dining room area has plenty of space to entertain that leads to a large living room. 2 large bedrooms round out this rancher. There is a laundry area with washer and dryer hook ups. Located in a secluded neighborhood close to all amenities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.