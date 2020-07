Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully renovated 4 BR/2 BA available immediately! Be the first to live in this stunning renovation! New flooring throughout, including luxury vinyl floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with extra large island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. You can use the room in the bedroom as a 4th bedroom. Don't miss your opportunity to move into this lovely home!